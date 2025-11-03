Left Menu

India's Economic Renaissance: A Thriving Hub for Global Investors

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted India's appeal as a top investment destination due to its vast human resources, infrastructure, and democratic stability. Speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce event in Kolkata, he emphasized advancements in technology, governance, and India's role in clean energy and key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:24 IST
Addressing a session in Kolkata marking the 125th anniversary of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called India the most attractive investment destination globally. He emphasized the country's robust human resources, infrastructural advancements, and strong connectivity as key drivers of economic development.

Birla highlighted the increase in public participation in India's democratic processes since the first general elections in 1952, underscoring democracy's role in boosting investor confidence. He assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing bureaucratic challenges to ensure more efficient governance.

Birla projected India's future as a major hub for clean and green energy, citing rapid advancements in the pharmaceutical, agriculture, and technology sectors. He also acknowledged Bengal's historical significance in trade and cultural contributions, highlighting its role in India's freedom movement.

