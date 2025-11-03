President Ramaphosa Orders SIU Probe into Maladministration at Siyathemba Municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a new proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of maladministration, corruption, and financial misconduct at the Siyathemba Local Municipality in the Northern Cape. The investigation seeks to uncover irregularities in the procurement of office equipment and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.

Scope of the Investigation

The directive, published under Proclamation 295 of 2025, empowers the SIU to investigate serious maladministration related to the procurement of printers, photocopy machines, and related equipment at the Siyathemba Municipality. The probe will focus on whether the procurement process complied with principles of fairness, transparency, competitiveness, equity, and cost-effectiveness, as required by public finance management laws and Treasury regulations.

According to an SIU statement, investigators will scrutinize “any related unauthorised, irregular, fruitless or wasteful expenditure incurred by the municipality or the state.” The investigation will also assess whether contracts were awarded in violation of applicable legislation or Treasury guidelines.

The timeframe of the probe covers alleged unlawful and improper conduct between 1 January 2016 and 31 October 2025, but it may extend to related activities that occurred before or after this period if they involve the same individuals, companies, or contracts.

Focus on Corruption, Misconduct, and Recovery

The SIU confirmed that its investigation would go beyond identifying individual wrongdoing, also targeting systemic governance failures within the municipality. “Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses,” the Unit said.

Investigators will examine the role of municipal officials, suppliers, and service providers suspected of participating in or benefiting from irregular procurement deals. This could include both internal misconduct by municipal staff and external collusion by private contractors.

Should the SIU uncover criminal conduct, the matter will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution.

Legal Powers and Possible Outcomes

Under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU has the authority not only to investigate corruption and maladministration but also to initiate civil litigation in the High Court or Special Tribunal to recover state funds lost through illegal or unethical practices.

This means the Unit can invalidate contracts, seize ill-gotten assets, and recover misappropriated money on behalf of the state. The SIU’s findings may also be used to recommend disciplinary action, administrative reforms, and policy interventions to strengthen municipal governance and financial accountability.

Broader Context: Strengthening Local Governance

The investigation into Siyathemba Municipality is part of a wider national crackdown on corruption and mismanagement in local government structures. Over the past few years, several municipalities across South Africa have been placed under investigation for irregular procurement, financial mismanagement, and abuse of power — issues that have undermined service delivery and public trust.

Siyathemba, located in the Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality, has faced repeated concerns over financial instability, administrative inefficiencies, and governance weaknesses. The SIU probe is expected to shed light on long-standing problems and set a precedent for accountability in the region.

Government’s Commitment to Accountability

The Presidency stated that the latest proclamation reaffirms President Ramaphosa’s commitment to clean governance, transparency, and ethical public service delivery. It aligns with the broader national anti-corruption drive aimed at strengthening institutional integrity and restoring public confidence in local administration.

Through this and other ongoing investigations, the SIU continues to play a central role in South Africa’s efforts to combat corruption, improve governance, and safeguard public resources.