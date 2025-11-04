Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Barabanki
A tragic accident in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in six fatalities and two serious injuries when a car collided head-on with a truck. Officials reported that the accident, which occurred on a bridge near Kutlupur village, involved high-speed impact, causing massive damage and traffic congestion.
A devastating accident took place in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday evening, when a car and a truck collided head-on, killing six and injuring two others. The tragedy unfolded around 10 pm on a bridge over the Kalyani river near Kutlupur village.
The impact was catastrophic, as indicated by the complete mangling of the new, unregistered car. Authorities were alerted and promptly arrived to escort the injured to medical facilities for urgent care. Four victims perished instantly, while two succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
According to District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, preliminary investigations suggest that the car veered into the truck's lane. Eyewitnesses noted the truck's excessive speed, and police report that the driver has since fled the scene. The crash led to significant traffic congestion on the bridge, and investigations continue.
With inputs from agencies.
