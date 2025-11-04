Left Menu

Russia Maps Future in Rare Earth Mineral Extraction

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to devise a plan by December 1 for extracting rare earth minerals, which are crucial for technology and defense. Additionally, the Cabinet is tasked with enhancing transport links with China and North Korea, as economic ties strengthen amidst Western sanctions.

In a strategic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has mandated the creation of a comprehensive road map for the extraction of rare earth minerals by December 1. These minerals are vital for smartphones, electric vehicles, and weapons systems.

Putin's directive, published on the Kremlin's official site, also calls for measures to boost transport links with Russia's neighbors, China and North Korea. This is part of a broader strategy to strengthen economic connections in light of sanctions imposed by Western nations due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Both China and North Korea are deepening their economic engagements with Moscow, presenting Russia with new opportunities to circumvent economic challenges and enhance regional connectivity.

