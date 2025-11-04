Piyush Goyal's Strategic NZ Visit: Fortifying India-New Zealand Trade Ties

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is set to arrive in New Zealand on November 5, 2025. There, he will hold crucial discussions with New Zealand's Minister for Trade, Todd McClay, as both nations aim to advance their ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The meeting comes as the 4th round of FTA negotiations commenced in Auckland on November 3, 2025, highlighting an important phase in their bilateral economic dialogue. Goyal's visit includes multiple high-level engagements designed to bolster trade, investment, and innovation links between the two countries through interactions with business leaders and the Indian delegation.

A key event during the visit is the New Zealand-India Business Forum in Auckland, followed by a community interaction with the Indian diaspora. The day will conclude with a Fireside Chat featuring Goyal and McClay, moderated by Simon Bridges of the Auckland Business Chamber, aiming to explore advancements in trade cooperation and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)