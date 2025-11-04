Railway Safety Urged After Varkala Train Incident

In a call for improved railway safety, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, urged both the Railways and state government to prioritize passenger security. He highlighted a disturbing incident in which a woman was critically injured after being pushed from a train by a drunk passenger.

Satheesan emphasized that the lack of passenger safety is evident and that comprehensive measures are necessary to prevent such occurrences. He pointed out that trains serve a wide demographic, including students and elderly people, making safety a critical issue.

The incident happened near Varkala when a woman, traveling in an unreserved compartment of the Kerala Express, was allegedly kicked out by an intoxicated co-passenger. This unfortunate event underscores the urgent need for effective safety protocols.