Railway Safety Urged After Varkala Train Incident
Kerala's opposition leader V D Satheesan has called for enhanced railway safety following a tragic incident where a woman was pushed from a train by an intoxicated passenger. Safety measures are deemed necessary to protect the diverse commuters, including students and the elderly, using trains daily.
- Country:
- India
In a call for improved railway safety, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, urged both the Railways and state government to prioritize passenger security. He highlighted a disturbing incident in which a woman was critically injured after being pushed from a train by a drunk passenger.
Satheesan emphasized that the lack of passenger safety is evident and that comprehensive measures are necessary to prevent such occurrences. He pointed out that trains serve a wide demographic, including students and elderly people, making safety a critical issue.
The incident happened near Varkala when a woman, traveling in an unreserved compartment of the Kerala Express, was allegedly kicked out by an intoxicated co-passenger. This unfortunate event underscores the urgent need for effective safety protocols.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- railway
- safety
- train
- incident
- V D Satheesan
- passengers
- intoxicated
- Varkala
- government