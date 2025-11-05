Left Menu

Tragic Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

A UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in at least three deaths and 11 injuries. A massive fire erupted shortly after takeoff, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause. The crash has disrupted operations at Louisville's UPS hub, impacting major clients like Amazon and Walmart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 07:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic event in Louisville, Kentucky, at least three individuals lost their lives, and 11 others were injured following the crash of a UPS cargo plane. The incident unfolded shortly after takeoff, igniting a massive fireball and sparking concerns from local officials.

The flight, destined for Honolulu, experienced complications shortly after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Video footage of the crash indicated fires on a wing before the aircraft plummeted to the ground, setting nearby structures ablaze.

The ensuing investigation, led by the National Transportation Safety Board, aims to uncover the reason behind the engine failure of the 34-year-old MD-11 freighter, which was operating on a flight initially scheduled to Baltimore before its return to Louisville.

(With inputs from agencies.)

