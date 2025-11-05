Tragic Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

In a tragic event in Louisville, Kentucky, at least three individuals lost their lives, and 11 others were injured following the crash of a UPS cargo plane. The incident unfolded shortly after takeoff, igniting a massive fireball and sparking concerns from local officials.

The flight, destined for Honolulu, experienced complications shortly after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Video footage of the crash indicated fires on a wing before the aircraft plummeted to the ground, setting nearby structures ablaze.

The ensuing investigation, led by the National Transportation Safety Board, aims to uncover the reason behind the engine failure of the 34-year-old MD-11 freighter, which was operating on a flight initially scheduled to Baltimore before its return to Louisville.

