Air India Rescue Mission from Mongolia
Air India successfully evacuated 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, due to a technical issue. A relief Boeing 787 Dreamliner flew them to Delhi after their initial San Francisco-Delhi flight made an emergency landing in Mongolia.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable rescue effort, Air India has airlifted 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, facilitating their safe return to Delhi. This comes after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was rerouted due to a technical issue.
The incident took place on Monday, when the Tata Group-owned airline's flight AI174 was forced to make a precautionary landing in Mongolia's capital en route to Kolkata. Fortunately, the Boeing 777 landed without incident.
Air India dispatched a relief flight using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which successfully brought the passengers home on Wednesday morning, marking the end of an unexpected ordeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Rules Share Market Gains on Bribe Money Constitute Money Laundering
Suspicious Deaths Spark Investigation in Delhi's Ranhola Area
Delhi High Court Upholds Non-Bailable Warrant Against Shravan Gupta in AugustaWestland Case
Delhi Corruption Case Ends in Prison Sentences for 13
Foiling the Plot: Delhi Police Thwart Potential Gang Strike