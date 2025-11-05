Left Menu

Air India Rescue Mission from Mongolia

Air India successfully evacuated 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, due to a technical issue. A relief Boeing 787 Dreamliner flew them to Delhi after their initial San Francisco-Delhi flight made an emergency landing in Mongolia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable rescue effort, Air India has airlifted 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, facilitating their safe return to Delhi. This comes after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was rerouted due to a technical issue.

The incident took place on Monday, when the Tata Group-owned airline's flight AI174 was forced to make a precautionary landing in Mongolia's capital en route to Kolkata. Fortunately, the Boeing 777 landed without incident.

Air India dispatched a relief flight using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which successfully brought the passengers home on Wednesday morning, marking the end of an unexpected ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

