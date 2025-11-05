Air India Rescue Mission from Mongolia

In a remarkable rescue effort, Air India has airlifted 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, facilitating their safe return to Delhi. This comes after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was rerouted due to a technical issue.

The incident took place on Monday, when the Tata Group-owned airline's flight AI174 was forced to make a precautionary landing in Mongolia's capital en route to Kolkata. Fortunately, the Boeing 777 landed without incident.

Air India dispatched a relief flight using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which successfully brought the passengers home on Wednesday morning, marking the end of an unexpected ordeal.

