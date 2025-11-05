Tata Consultancy Services Expands Partnership with ABB to Drive Digital Transformation

In a significant move to bolster digital operations, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with ABB, a leader in electrification and automation. The collaboration, spanning 18 years, focuses on modernizing ABB's global hosting systems to simplify its IT infrastructure and fortify its digital core, ensuring resilience and fostering innovation.

The multi-year agreement promises to operationalize ABB's Future Hosting Model, a state-of-the-art, modular IT infrastructure aimed at streamlining systems and processes. This innovative model will support predictive operations, enhance service restoration speeds, and continuously provide security assurances through TCS' AI-driven Zero Ops framework. The collaboration has been pivotal in making significant strides for ABB.

This partnership is pivotal in accelerating ABB's Core Platform vision, which emphasizes extensive modernization, increased self-service and automation, cloud migration, and enhanced orchestration and resilience. Alec Joannou, Group CIO at ABB, affirmed that this extended alliance with TCS enhances ABB's capability to deliver customer value by laying the groundwork for agility, prompt innovation, and reliability across its business operations.

TCS' AI framework is instrumental in ensuring business continuity and exemplary service delivery globally, minimizing human intervention. Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at TCS, highlighted that this development marks a crucial chapter in ABB's transformation journey, providing a modular and future-ready architecture. The shared vision is clear: technology should empower individuals, enhance agility, and drive responsible operations.

Over 18 years, TCS has been integral to ABB's endeavors, including ERP implementations, cloud migrations, and data center consolidations. Building on past successes, the new engagement aims to transform ABB's infrastructure services and bolster the adoption of these services, aiding in ABB's next growth phase in electrification and automation.

Peter Alkema, Global Head of IS Technology and Platforms at ABB, emphasized the commitment to developing a modular, scalable hosting service to drive agility and innovation, with TCS as a strategic partner. In Europe, TCS, with 62 offices across 21 countries, continues to serve as a reliable IT partner, offering robust support to over 350 clients.