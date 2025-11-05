Left Menu

Ekta Tripolis: Luxury Living in Mumbai Reaches New Heights

Ekta World has announced the availability of the final few units at Ekta Tripolis in Goregaon (West). With 600 families already settled, the property offers resort-style living with premier amenities and unparalleled connectivity, catering to the city's luxury real estate seekers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:40 IST
Final Opportunity to Own a Ready-to-Move-in Luxury Home at Ekta Tripolis. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant stride within Mumbai's luxury real estate sphere, Ekta World has unveiled the last of its premium apartments at the sought-after Ekta Tripolis in Goregaon (West). Already home to over 600 families, the development exemplifies modern luxury living, situated conveniently close to major transit routes and key city locations.

Strategically located at Siddharth Nagar, Ekta Tripolis boasts three towers, providing seamless access to various parts of Mumbai. Its proximity to SV Road, Goregaon West Metro Station, and Goregaon Railway Station, not to mention major highways and the airport, ensures effortless commutes and leisure travel for residents.

Featuring a resort-like ambiance, Ekta Tripolis offers opulent 3BHK units, complete with Italian marble flooring, high-end fixtures, and panoramic views. The community's amenities, including a sprawling clubhouse, cutting-edge gym, and eco-friendly innovations, reflect Ekta World's dedication to quality and sustainability. Safety and security are prioritized, with comprehensive surveillance systems in place. Prospective buyers have limited opportunities to secure a residence in this upscale, ready-to-move complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

