India and New Zealand Near Trade Deal to Boost Economic Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes protecting India's vulnerable sectors in trade negotiations with New Zealand. Significant progress has been made, with mutual respect for sensitivities. Key areas of cooperation include agriculture and technology, while the dairy sector remains politically sensitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development for international trade, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has affirmed the country's commitment to safeguarding vulnerable sectors such as dairy and MSMEs in ongoing trade negotiations with New Zealand.

Speaking to reporters, Goyal highlighted substantial advancements in the proposed trade pact discussions, stressing mutual respect for each nation's sensitivities. Notably, New Zealand, a key player in the global dairy market, seeks greater market access.

During his four-day official visit, Goyal, leading a business delegation, stated that the bilateral talks have paved the way for expanded cooperation in sectors like agriculture, space, and technology, despite the inherent challenges each nation's economy presents.

