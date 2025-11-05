India and New Zealand Near Trade Deal to Boost Economic Ties
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes protecting India's vulnerable sectors in trade negotiations with New Zealand. Significant progress has been made, with mutual respect for sensitivities. Key areas of cooperation include agriculture and technology, while the dairy sector remains politically sensitive.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a significant development for international trade, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has affirmed the country's commitment to safeguarding vulnerable sectors such as dairy and MSMEs in ongoing trade negotiations with New Zealand.
Speaking to reporters, Goyal highlighted substantial advancements in the proposed trade pact discussions, stressing mutual respect for each nation's sensitivities. Notably, New Zealand, a key player in the global dairy market, seeks greater market access.
During his four-day official visit, Goyal, leading a business delegation, stated that the bilateral talks have paved the way for expanded cooperation in sectors like agriculture, space, and technology, despite the inherent challenges each nation's economy presents.
ALSO READ
India and US Edge Closer to Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Complex Negotiations
Trade Relief: China Eases U.S. Tariffs Amid Ongoing Negotiations
India Stands Firm on Protecting Dairy and MSMEs in Trade Talks
Unlocking Potential: Digital Readiness and Challenges of India's MSMEs
Senate Standoff: Fresh Hope in U.S. Government Shutdown Negotiations