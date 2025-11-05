Left Menu

Congress Demands Justice and Safety After Bilaspur Train Tragedy

The Congress has called for a high-level probe and substantial compensation after a tragic train accident in Bilaspur. The collision killed 11 and injured 20, highlighting alleged negligence and the lack of safety systems. The party urges prioritizing passenger safety and installing the Kavach signalling system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has demanded a high-level investigation following a devastating train accident near Bilaspur. The collision between a passenger train and a stationary goods train resulted in 11 fatalities and 20 injuries, raising concerns about railway safety.

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Deepak Baij attributed the tragedy to "gross negligence" and criticized the BJP-led central government for neglecting safety infrastructure in the railway-heavy state. Baij called for Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of the deceased and urged the installation of the Kavach safety signalling system.

Baij also questioned why significant revenue from freight operations has not translated into essential safety systems and urged BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh to advocate for better safety measures. He emphasized that safety must be prioritized to prevent future tragedies, pressing the importance of prompt technological upgrades.

