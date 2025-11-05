Shein's Turmoil: Fast-Fashion Giant Faces Suspension in France Amid Doll Scandal

France has initiated proceedings to suspend the operations of online fast-fashion retailer Shein until it complies with local laws, as stated by the finance ministry. This action follows the controversial discovery of child-like sex dolls on Shein's website, leading to public outrage. The company has since banned sex dolls and punished the involved sellers.

In a government statement, officials announced immediate efforts to halt Shein's marketplace presence in France. The suspension aligns with criticisms over Shein's market strategies and the recent opening of its first physical store in Paris, which was met with protests. Shein representatives have expressed a desire for urgent discussions with authorities to resolve the matter.

The suspension comes amid heightened scrutiny, with French politicians and retailers condemning Shein's business model for undermining local markets. Lawmaker Anne-Cécile Violland emphasized the challenge Shein poses to the French textile industry, calling it an 'unacceptable provocation.'

(With inputs from agencies.)