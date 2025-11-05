Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash Sparks Investigation: Nine Dead

A tragic accident struck Louisville, Kentucky, when a UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in a rising death toll currently standing at nine. The aviation disaster, which erupted into a fireball, drew swift attention from city and state officials on Wednesday.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected to begin their probe into the cause of the crash. Several buildings in the industrial area near the runway were set ablaze, casting ominous clouds of smoke across the evening skyline. Kentucky's Governor, Andy Beshear, warned that the casualty count could potentially increase.

Further investigations will focus on the aircraft's number one engine, noted to have been ignited and separated mid-air. The scene is reminiscent of a similar UPS plane crash in 2013. As recovery and investigation efforts continue, the Louisville airport reopens, albeit with limited runway access.

(With inputs from agencies.)