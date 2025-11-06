FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos

In the face of the ongoing US government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reduce air traffic by 10% in 40 key markets beginning Friday. This decision aims to maintain air safety amid staffing shortages, as air traffic controllers remain unpaid, causing delays nationwide.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford emphasized the immediate need for action, flagging increasing staffing pressures as a catalyst. Bedford, alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, plans to meet with airline executives to discuss the implementation of these flight reductions effectively and safely.

The reduction announcement follows severe delays at airports, including a chaotic weekend at Newark Liberty International Airport. Aviation industry stakeholders, including major airlines and unions, urgently call on Congress to resolve the shutdown as the broader impacts of staffing shortages start to emerge in flight data analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)