FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos

The FAA announced a 10% reduction in air traffic across 40 major markets to maintain safety during the US government shutdown, citing staffing shortages among unpaid air traffic controllers. Discussions with airline executives are scheduled to manage the flight reduction, while concerns over travel disruptions grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 03:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the face of the ongoing US government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reduce air traffic by 10% in 40 key markets beginning Friday. This decision aims to maintain air safety amid staffing shortages, as air traffic controllers remain unpaid, causing delays nationwide.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford emphasized the immediate need for action, flagging increasing staffing pressures as a catalyst. Bedford, alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, plans to meet with airline executives to discuss the implementation of these flight reductions effectively and safely.

The reduction announcement follows severe delays at airports, including a chaotic weekend at Newark Liberty International Airport. Aviation industry stakeholders, including major airlines and unions, urgently call on Congress to resolve the shutdown as the broader impacts of staffing shortages start to emerge in flight data analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

