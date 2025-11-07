Left Menu

Mitsu Chem Plast Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Financial Growth with Strategic Expansions

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited announces significant financial growth in Q2 FY26, propelled by increased global partnerships and product demand. The company showcases impressive year-on-year growth in income and net profits, alongside strategic expansions in Europe and enhanced production capacity to support long-term revenue goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:01 IST
Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Delivers Strong Q2 FY26 Performance; Records 66% Growth in Net Profit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, a leader in blow and injection-moulded products, has unveiled its unaudited Q2 FY26 financial results, highlighting substantial growth. The company's total income reached ₹92.56 crore, marking a 13.63% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA improved by 24.13% to ₹5.88 crore.

Net profits soared by 65.72% to ₹1.88 crore, as Mitsu Chem Plast's successful overseas expansion boosted performance. Chairman Jagdish Dedhia attributes this growth to strong core product demand and sound strategic partnerships, noting an encouraging response to their hospital furniture brand, Furnastra. The company has expanded its European market presence and increased facility capacity to meet rising demand.

With ambitious aims to achieve ₹1,000 crore in revenue by 2028, Mitsu Chem Plast is poised to continue its upward trajectory. The company's focus remains on leveraging innovation to enhance its market presence, ensuring long-term growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

