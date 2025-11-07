Mitsu Chem Plast Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Financial Growth with Strategic Expansions

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, a leader in blow and injection-moulded products, has unveiled its unaudited Q2 FY26 financial results, highlighting substantial growth. The company's total income reached ₹92.56 crore, marking a 13.63% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA improved by 24.13% to ₹5.88 crore.

Net profits soared by 65.72% to ₹1.88 crore, as Mitsu Chem Plast's successful overseas expansion boosted performance. Chairman Jagdish Dedhia attributes this growth to strong core product demand and sound strategic partnerships, noting an encouraging response to their hospital furniture brand, Furnastra. The company has expanded its European market presence and increased facility capacity to meet rising demand.

With ambitious aims to achieve ₹1,000 crore in revenue by 2028, Mitsu Chem Plast is poised to continue its upward trajectory. The company's focus remains on leveraging innovation to enhance its market presence, ensuring long-term growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)