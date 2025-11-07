US Dollar Edges Up Amid Economic Jitters and Fed Speculations
The US dollar experienced a modest weekly gain as investors weighed the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance against economic concerns. While initial gains followed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, soft labor data led to a decline. The government shutdown and tariff legality further fueled economic uncertainty.
The US dollar is poised for a slight weekly increase as investors navigate between Federal Reserve's hawkish signals and economic uncertainties. Initial upward momentum resulted from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's caution over easing policies.
However, the dollar faced setbacks, especially after Thursday's weak labor data, reflecting apprehensions over economic prospects. The ongoing US government shutdown, coupled with legal questions surrounding President Trump's tariffs, exacerbates these economic worries.
Despite these challenges, the dollar index rose 0.14% to 99.81, showing resilience within its trading range, while the euro experienced a slight fall against the dollar. Traders increased bets on a rate cut ahead of the next Fed meeting, highlighting market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
