Left Menu

Technical Glitch Grounds Flights: Delhi Airport Chaos Unfolds

Delhi airport faced significant disruptions as a technical fault in the air traffic control system delayed over 300 flights. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India were affected, and passengers experienced long waiting times. Authorities are working to resolve the issues to restore normalcy promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:42 IST
Technical Glitch Grounds Flights: Delhi Airport Chaos Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi airport plunged into chaos on Friday, as over 300 domestic and international flights faced delays due to technical problems with the air traffic control system. The capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the busiest in the country, moves over 1,500 flights daily, and this disruption left passengers stranded.

The Airports Authority of India cited a malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) as the root of the problem, which supports essential flight data communication for air traffic control. Technical teams are working diligently to resolve the disruption.

IndiGo, Air India, and others have reported delays, with manual intervention needed for flight plans, exacerbating the delay situation. Passengers are seen lining up at boarding gates as the situation continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

 India
2
Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

 Russia
3
Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

 India
4
Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025