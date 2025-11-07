Technical Glitch Grounds Flights: Delhi Airport Chaos Unfolds
Delhi airport faced significant disruptions as a technical fault in the air traffic control system delayed over 300 flights. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India were affected, and passengers experienced long waiting times. Authorities are working to resolve the issues to restore normalcy promptly.
Delhi airport plunged into chaos on Friday, as over 300 domestic and international flights faced delays due to technical problems with the air traffic control system. The capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the busiest in the country, moves over 1,500 flights daily, and this disruption left passengers stranded.
The Airports Authority of India cited a malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) as the root of the problem, which supports essential flight data communication for air traffic control. Technical teams are working diligently to resolve the disruption.
IndiGo, Air India, and others have reported delays, with manual intervention needed for flight plans, exacerbating the delay situation. Passengers are seen lining up at boarding gates as the situation continues to evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
