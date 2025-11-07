Left Menu

India's Quick Commerce Battles for Supremacy Amidst Booming Food Delivery

The rapid evolution of India's quick commerce sector faces stiff rivalry, according to Bernstein Research. Food delivery continues as the prime profit driver, yet the quick commerce market targets affluent, time-pressed urbanites, promising a USD 35 billion valuation by 2030. Leaders like Blinkit maintain dominance despite odds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:44 IST
India's Quick Commerce Battles for Supremacy Amidst Booming Food Delivery
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A report by Bernstein Research highlights the dynamic landscape of India's quick commerce sector, predicting intense competition as the industry evolves. While food delivery remains the primary profit engine for online platforms, quick commerce is rapidly gaining ground, targeting affluent urban consumers who prioritize convenience.

Bernstein projects the quick commerce market to value at USD 35 billion by FY30, fueled by demand from approximately 70 million wealthy, busy consumers in major cities. The sector is expected to increasingly encroach on traditional mom-and-pop stores, particularly in India's top 40 urban areas, offering unique value through store location, consumer data, and operational efficiency.

Contrary to popular belief, Bernstein downplays the notion of quick commerce as a 'winner-takes-all' market. Instead, they argue the sector benefits from scale effects, allowing leaders to enjoy superior profitability without mirroring the concentrated profit patterns of food delivery. The report names Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto as the top competitors in this burgeoning space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

 India
2
Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

 Russia
3
Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

 India
4
Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025