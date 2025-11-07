India's Quick Commerce Battles for Supremacy Amidst Booming Food Delivery
The rapid evolution of India's quick commerce sector faces stiff rivalry, according to Bernstein Research. Food delivery continues as the prime profit driver, yet the quick commerce market targets affluent, time-pressed urbanites, promising a USD 35 billion valuation by 2030. Leaders like Blinkit maintain dominance despite odds.
A report by Bernstein Research highlights the dynamic landscape of India's quick commerce sector, predicting intense competition as the industry evolves. While food delivery remains the primary profit engine for online platforms, quick commerce is rapidly gaining ground, targeting affluent urban consumers who prioritize convenience.
Bernstein projects the quick commerce market to value at USD 35 billion by FY30, fueled by demand from approximately 70 million wealthy, busy consumers in major cities. The sector is expected to increasingly encroach on traditional mom-and-pop stores, particularly in India's top 40 urban areas, offering unique value through store location, consumer data, and operational efficiency.
Contrary to popular belief, Bernstein downplays the notion of quick commerce as a 'winner-takes-all' market. Instead, they argue the sector benefits from scale effects, allowing leaders to enjoy superior profitability without mirroring the concentrated profit patterns of food delivery. The report names Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto as the top competitors in this burgeoning space.
