Nalco's Profits Surge: Ambitious Expansion Ahead

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) reported a significant 36.7% increase in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 1,429.94 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This marks a rise from Rs 1,045.97 crore in the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue for Nalco during the July-September period climbed to Rs 4,292.34 crore, compared to Rs 4,001.48 crore previously recorded in the year-ago period. This growth is part of the company's strategic expansion plans.

Nalco is channeling a massive Rs 30,000 crore investment to set up a new aluminum smelter and a coal-powered plant over the next five years. Of this investment, Rs 18,000 crore will fund the smelter while Rs 12,000 crore is allocated for the thermal power plant. Looking ahead, Nalco aspires to achieve Maharatna status within five years, leveraging its standing as a Navratna company with the government retaining a 51.28% stake in the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)