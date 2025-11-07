Left Menu

Nalco's Profits Surge: Ambitious Expansion Ahead

State-owned Nalco reported a 36.7% rise in profit for Q3 2025, reaching Rs 1,429.94 crore. The company plans a Rs 30,000 crore investment for an aluminum smelter and coal-based power plant. Nalco aims to achieve Maharatna status in five years and is currently a Navratna company with major government stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:14 IST
Nalco's Profits Surge: Ambitious Expansion Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) reported a significant 36.7% increase in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 1,429.94 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This marks a rise from Rs 1,045.97 crore in the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue for Nalco during the July-September period climbed to Rs 4,292.34 crore, compared to Rs 4,001.48 crore previously recorded in the year-ago period. This growth is part of the company's strategic expansion plans.

Nalco is channeling a massive Rs 30,000 crore investment to set up a new aluminum smelter and a coal-powered plant over the next five years. Of this investment, Rs 18,000 crore will fund the smelter while Rs 12,000 crore is allocated for the thermal power plant. Looking ahead, Nalco aspires to achieve Maharatna status within five years, leveraging its standing as a Navratna company with the government retaining a 51.28% stake in the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CBI Takes Charge of Ex-Punjab DGP's Son's Mysterious Death Probe

CBI Takes Charge of Ex-Punjab DGP's Son's Mysterious Death Probe

 India
2
Rawal's Resilience: A Tale of Cricket, Psychology, and Perseverance

Rawal's Resilience: A Tale of Cricket, Psychology, and Perseverance

 India
3
Shocking Mosque Explosion in Jakarta: A Community in Chaos

Shocking Mosque Explosion in Jakarta: A Community in Chaos

 Global
4

Goldman Sachs Elevates Record Number of Indian MDs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025