Technical Turbulence at Delhi Airport: System Glitch Causes Major Delays

A technical malfunction in Delhi airport’s air traffic control messaging system led to significant flight delays, affecting multiple airlines and cascading into other Indian airports. The issue, suspected to be linked to computer malware, has raised concerns about rising costs for airlines and ongoing operational disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:10 IST
Delhi airport, a hub for global travel, faced significant disruptions as an air traffic control messaging system malfunction caused widespread flight delays. The problem began Thursday evening, affecting hundreds of flights and prompting manual intervention by air traffic controllers.

The glitch had a ripple effect, delaying departures and arrivals and leading airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet to drop in their stock values due to the expected financial repercussions from passenger care costs. The Airports Authority of India linked the problem to their Automatic Message Switching System but did not specify the exact cause.

The incident draws parallels with a recent ransomware attack on European airports, raising the specter of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in aviation infrastructure. With no confirmed resolution time, airlines and passengers brace for continued delays, potentially spilling over beyond the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

