A29 Wellbeing: Isha Jain's Visionary Brand Launches in Mumbai
Isha Jain unveils A29 Wellbeing in Mumbai, a brand merging wellness, style, and mindful living. Renowned personalities celebrated the launch showcasing activewear and holistic lifestyle offerings. A29 aims to revolutionize wellbeing with innovative products and future holistic centers, making wellness accessible and multidimensional.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai was the setting for an exciting fusion of wellness, fashion, and mindful living as entrepreneur Isha Jain introduced A29 Wellbeing, her newest venture. The launch event, held with much fanfare, saw participation from various celebrities including Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood, highlighting the brand's unique approach to health and style.
A29 Wellbeing is more than just a brand. It's a lifestyle initiative that combines premium activewear with holistic practices and community experiences. Designed to promote a seamless movement from morning workouts to evening relaxation, the collection features style and functionality with items such as breathable t-shirts and versatile sports bras, complemented by minimalist accessories.
Available exclusively online, A29 Wellbeing seeks to redefine wellness as a lifestyle choice rather than a luxury. The brand envisions not only offering quality activewear but also establishing gyms and wellness centers. The grand launch underscored this vision with interactive experiences, earning accolades from industry stalwarts who praised the brand's emphasis on balance and self-care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
