Left Menu

India's Journey to Rare-Earth Independence: A Call for Global Collaboration

Retired Air Marshal M Matheswaran emphasized India's need for enhanced rare-earth capabilities and global collaboration. Highlighting dependence on imports and the importance of securing supply chains, he urged a balanced focus on both public and private sectors in developing critical technologies and achieving self-reliance in rare earth materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:30 IST
India's Journey to Rare-Earth Independence: A Call for Global Collaboration
Air Marshal M Matheswaran (AVSM, VM, PhD, Retd), former Deputy Chief of the Indian Integrated Defence Staff and founder-chairman of Peninsula Foundation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal M Matheswaran (Retd), former Deputy Chief of the Indian Integrated Defence Staff, stressed the necessity for India to collaborate with friendly nations to succeed in rare-earth material markets. While praising government initiatives, he urged the nation to develop capabilities beyond current levels to secure critical technologies.

Matheswaran highlighted the strategic importance of partnerships with countries like Japan, Australia, Singapore, Korea, the US, and the UK. These collaborations, he argued, are crucial despite the nations' reluctance to share technology. He underscored the unique properties of rare earths, essential for modern devices, stressing the need for a secure supply chain.

He pointed out challenges faced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited due to import dependencies. Despite domestic production, reliance on foreign raw materials poses risks to supply chains. Matheswaran urged an equal footing for public and private sectors in addressing supply chain weaknesses, advocating for research and development funded by strategic government plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Showdown: Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix Begins!

Thrilling Showdown: Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix Begins!

 Global
2
Impacts of Prolonged U.S. Government Shutdown on Consumer Sentiment

Impacts of Prolonged U.S. Government Shutdown on Consumer Sentiment

 Global
3
Controversial Changes to Panjab University Senate Reversed

Controversial Changes to Panjab University Senate Reversed

 India
4
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Landmark Projects in Guwahati, Ushering New Era of Connectivity

Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Landmark Projects in Guwahati, Ushering New E...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025