India's Journey to Rare-Earth Independence: A Call for Global Collaboration

Air Marshal M Matheswaran (Retd), former Deputy Chief of the Indian Integrated Defence Staff, stressed the necessity for India to collaborate with friendly nations to succeed in rare-earth material markets. While praising government initiatives, he urged the nation to develop capabilities beyond current levels to secure critical technologies.

Matheswaran highlighted the strategic importance of partnerships with countries like Japan, Australia, Singapore, Korea, the US, and the UK. These collaborations, he argued, are crucial despite the nations' reluctance to share technology. He underscored the unique properties of rare earths, essential for modern devices, stressing the need for a secure supply chain.

He pointed out challenges faced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited due to import dependencies. Despite domestic production, reliance on foreign raw materials poses risks to supply chains. Matheswaran urged an equal footing for public and private sectors in addressing supply chain weaknesses, advocating for research and development funded by strategic government plans.

