MSRTC bus catches fire in Mumbai's Matunga area; all 30-40 passengers safely evacuated

A 'Shivshahi' bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) caught fire near Matunga police station in Mumbai on Saturday, though no one was hurt as 30-40 passengers onboard were evacuated safely in time, an official said.

The incident occurred on Dr BA Road at around 6pm, he added.

''Two fire engines doused the blaze in 35 minutes. All 30-40 passengers were evacuated safely. There is no report of injury to anyone,'' he added.

