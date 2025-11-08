Left Menu

Bus catches fire in Mumbai’s Matunga area, all passengers evacuated; only smoke, says MSRTC

A Shivshahi bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC caught fire near Matunga police station in Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.No one was hurt as all passengers onboard were evacuated safely in time, he said.The incident occurred on Dr BA Road around 6 pm, he added.Two fire engines doused the blaze in 35 minutes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 23:16 IST
Bus catches fire in Mumbai’s Matunga area, all passengers evacuated; only smoke, says MSRTC
  • Country:
  • India

A 'Shivshahi' bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) caught fire near Matunga police station in Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

No one was hurt as all passengers onboard were evacuated safely in time, he said.

The incident occurred on Dr BA Road around 6 pm, he added.

"Two fire engines doused the blaze in 35 minutes. All 30-40 passengers were evacuated safely. There is no report of injury to anyone," he added. An MSRTC spokesperson claimed there was no fire on the bus except for smoke coming out of the AC ducts.

Due to the smoke, panic spread among the passengers, he said.

He said the Shivshahi bus from Parel depot was plying on the Dadar-Pune route with 26 passengers, who alerted the driver about the smoke.

A police towing van behind the bus broke the emergency window and rescued two to three passengers, while the rest were taken out through the main door, he said, adding that a short circuit in the AC fuse appeared to have caused the smoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump signals no shutdown compromise with Democrats as senators schedule rare weekend session

Trump signals no shutdown compromise with Democrats as senators schedule rar...

 United States
2
Traffic curbs likely in central Delhi over SC Bar Association walkathon, drainage work

Traffic curbs likely in central Delhi over SC Bar Association walkathon, dra...

 India
3
Delhi doctors restart blood circulation after death for organ donation, first in Asia

Delhi doctors restart blood circulation after death for organ donation, firs...

 India
4
Pfizer clinches deal for obesity drug developer Metsea after bidding war with Novo Nordisk

Pfizer clinches deal for obesity drug developer Metsea after bidding war wit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025