Rushil Decor Reports Stabilized Operations Amid Global Challenges

Rushil Decor Limited, a leading Indian wood panel manufacturer, announced its Q2 FY26 financial results. Despite earlier disruptions, the company showed recovery, driven by strong domestic demand and export recovery. Sustainability initiatives continue to be integral, with plans to enhance energy efficiency and production capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:18 IST
Rushil Decor Limited, based in Ahmedabad, reported its unaudited Q2 fiscal 2026 financial results, demonstrating resilience and recovery post operational disruptions. The company, known for its eco-friendly MDF boards, laminates, and plywood, announced a consolidated revenue of Rs. 2,356 million, marking a 2.3% year-on-year increase.

The company's performance was buoyed by a return to normalcy at its Andhra Pradesh MDF facility and strong domestic demand, coupled with an increase in export shipments. This was despite the challenges posed by elevated resin prices and global trade concerns. The MDF division led revenue contributions, generating Rs. 1,695 million.

Sustainability efforts remain at the forefront with the planting of over 24 million saplings in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Rushil Decor is set to install solar rooftop systems across its production facilities to further reduce energy costs. The company continues to expand its global footprint with enhanced product offerings and distribution networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

