Left Menu

British Airways Flight Bomb Threat Hoax: A High-Altitude Drama

A British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad faced a bomb threat, later discovered to be a hoax. Over 200 passengers were onboard. The flight landed safely, and authorities conducted thorough checks. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:45 IST
British Airways Flight Bomb Threat Hoax: A High-Altitude Drama
  • Country:
  • India

A British Airways flight en route from London to Hyderabad was subjected to a bomb threat early on Monday, later deemed a hoax, reports indicate.

The threat email was received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, prompting emergency protocols for the over 200 passengers on board. The flight landed without incident around 5.30 am.

Officials from CISF and police conducted extensive searches but found nothing suspicious. A police spokesman has confirmed a hoax and stated that an investigation is underway to trace the email sender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Twist in 2015 Paris Attacks: Salah Abdeslam's Jail Scandal

New Twist in 2015 Paris Attacks: Salah Abdeslam's Jail Scandal

 France
2
Historic Unity: NCP and NCP (SP) Join Forces for Chandgad Elections

Historic Unity: NCP and NCP (SP) Join Forces for Chandgad Elections

 India
3
Mizoram Unveils Cutting-Edge Pesticide Residue Lab to Boost Agriculture

Mizoram Unveils Cutting-Edge Pesticide Residue Lab to Boost Agriculture

 India
4
Economists Collaborate for Strategic Union Budget 2026-27

Economists Collaborate for Strategic Union Budget 2026-27

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025