British Airways Flight Bomb Threat Hoax: A High-Altitude Drama

A British Airways flight en route from London to Hyderabad was subjected to a bomb threat early on Monday, later deemed a hoax, reports indicate.

The threat email was received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, prompting emergency protocols for the over 200 passengers on board. The flight landed without incident around 5.30 am.

Officials from CISF and police conducted extensive searches but found nothing suspicious. A police spokesman has confirmed a hoax and stated that an investigation is underway to trace the email sender.

(With inputs from agencies.)