Sai Life Sciences Set to Recruit 200 Scientists Amid Expansion

Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences Limited has announced a significant hiring drive, planning to recruit 200 scientists in November 2025. The initiative is aimed at enhancing its Discovery and CMC services. Job interviews will be conducted in Bengaluru on November 15 and 16 at Sai Vishram Business Hotel.

The available positions cover various scientific roles, including Process R&D and Analytical R&D. Candidates with relevant educational qualifications, such as M.Sc., M.Pharm, or Ph.D., are urged to apply. The company seeks professionals with 2-14 years of experience. Siva Chittor, Sai Life Sciences' CFO, emphasized that the recruitment will bolster the company's expanding operations.

This hiring spree comes as Sai Life Sciences invests in expanding its global capacity and capabilities. Recently, the company unveiled plans for a new CMC Process R&D Center in Hyderabad, set to double Process R&D capacity by September 2026. Earlier, it launched a biology facility to enhance support for complex biological targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)