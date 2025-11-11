IndiGo and China Southern Airlines Forge Newcodeshare Partnership
IndiGo has partnered with China Southern Airlines to launch a codeshare agreement enhancing air connectivity to Chinese cities. This collaboration, subject to regulatory approval, aims to streamline travel between India and China. The initiative follows recent diplomatic efforts to restore air links.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to boost air connectivity between India and China, IndiGo is set to enter into a codeshare partnership with China Southern Airlines. According to an announcement on Tuesday, the two airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) setting the stage for mutual cooperation, pending regulatory approval.
The new agreement is poised to offer travelers enhanced options and seamless travel itineraries between India and China, with features such as joint network flights and simplified check-in processes. This initiative follows Sunday's launch of IndiGo's direct daily flights connecting Delhi to Guangzhou.
Flight services between these major Asian nations had been suspended due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions but resumed after recent diplomatic efforts. The codeshare agreement symbolizes a positive step in strengthening India-China aviation ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SS Rajamouli Casts Vote in Jubilee Hills By-election Amidst Fierce Political Battle
Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital
Maharashtra Leaders Mourn Red Fort Blast Casualties
Car Blast Tragedy Near Red Fort: A Day of Mourning and Recovery
Leaders Condemn Delhi Blast, Mourn Victims