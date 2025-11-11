Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors Sets Guinness World Record with 350 Deliveries in a Day

Sonalika Tractors, India's top tractor export brand, achieved a Guinness World Record with 350 tractor deliveries in four hours in Bangladesh, showcasing progress through innovation and partnership. The event, under the theme 'Sonalikar Bisshojoy,' highlights Sonalika's commitment to empowering farmers globally.

Sonalika enters Guinness World Record through its Bangladesh distributor attaining Largest Ever Delivery of 350 tractors in a Single day. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement, Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, has set a new Guinness World Record through its Bangladesh distributor, ACI Motors Ltd. The record-setting event saw the largest-ever delivery of 350 tractors in a single day, completed in just four hours during a ceremony in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. The event, themed 'Sonalikar Bisshojoy,' was a celebration of progress, productivity, and partnership.

Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed his pride, stating that Sonalika's frugal engineering expertise and indomitable spirit serve as a testament to India's ability to inspire the world. He emphasized that this accomplishment is a tribute to the farmers and partners who have supported Sonalika's global mission.

Director and CEO of International Tractors Limited, Mr. Gaurav Saxena, remarked that the record is a reflection of trust and purpose-driven innovation that Sonalika is known for. The company has maintained its position as the No. 1 tractor brand in Bangladesh for over five years, with more than 50% market share. Manufacturing at its advanced plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Sonalika continues to showcase India's excellence in global agricultural innovation.

