Sonalika Tractors Sets Guinness World Record with 350 Deliveries in a Day

In a landmark achievement, Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, has set a new Guinness World Record through its Bangladesh distributor, ACI Motors Ltd. The record-setting event saw the largest-ever delivery of 350 tractors in a single day, completed in just four hours during a ceremony in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. The event, themed 'Sonalikar Bisshojoy,' was a celebration of progress, productivity, and partnership.

Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed his pride, stating that Sonalika's frugal engineering expertise and indomitable spirit serve as a testament to India's ability to inspire the world. He emphasized that this accomplishment is a tribute to the farmers and partners who have supported Sonalika's global mission.

Director and CEO of International Tractors Limited, Mr. Gaurav Saxena, remarked that the record is a reflection of trust and purpose-driven innovation that Sonalika is known for. The company has maintained its position as the No. 1 tractor brand in Bangladesh for over five years, with more than 50% market share. Manufacturing at its advanced plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Sonalika continues to showcase India's excellence in global agricultural innovation.

