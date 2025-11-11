Kolte-Patil Developers Reports Q2 Loss, Announces Leadership Change
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd posted a Rs 11.14 crore loss in Q2, a dip from last year's Rs 10.34 crore profit. Total income dropped 50% to Rs 161.75 crore. CEO Atul Bohra and Director Sudha Pravin Navandar resigned; Avani Vishal Davda is appointed as a new independent director.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.14 crore for the September quarter, alongside the resignation of Group CEO Atul Bohra.
In contrast, the real estate firm reported a net profit of Rs 10.34 crore during the same period last year, with its total income plunging by 50% to Rs 161.75 crore from Rs 320.96 crore a year earlier, a regulatory filing revealed.
The board has approved the appointment of Avani Vishal Davda as an additional independent director, pending shareholder approval. Pune-based Kolte-Patil, a leading real estate firm, has developed over 68 projects spanning residential and commercial spaces.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Centre invokes GRAP Stage 3 curbs in Delhi-NCR, including ban on non-essential construction work, amid sharp dip in air quality.
BirlaNu's Strategic Acquisition of Clean Coats: A Game-Changer in Construction Chemicals
Tragedy in Jaipur: Construction Site Mishap Injures Three
Construction Mishap: House Collapses, Trapping Workers in Jaipur
Kerala Tragedy Sparks Probe Into Construction Negligence