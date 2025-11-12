Kerala Soars in Ease of Doing Business Rankings

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed pride in the state's consistent high performance in the national Ease of Doing Business rankings. He credits this achievement to efficient governance and a strong focus on innovation.

In a post on platform X, Vijayan highlighted Kerala's placement in the top 'Fast Mover' category in the Business Reforms Action Plan and Reduction of Compliance Burden, noting a remarkable implementation of 99.3% of reforms this year. The CM described it as a testament to Kerala's steady progress in fostering an investor-friendly environment.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev lauded the recognition received from Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, as it underscores Kerala's leading role in business sector reforms. He emphasized that being listed as a Top Achiever is an ongoing accomplishment. The acknowledgment is expected to invigorate the state's industrial sector further.

(With inputs from agencies.)