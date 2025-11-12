Left Menu

Kerala Soars in Ease of Doing Business Rankings

Kerala celebrates its success in the national Ease of Doing Business rankings, attributed to efficient governance and innovation. The state achieved the top 'Fast Mover' category under the Business Reforms Action Plan, with 99.3% reforms implemented, reinforcing its investor-friendly ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:04 IST
Kerala Soars in Ease of Doing Business Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed pride in the state's consistent high performance in the national Ease of Doing Business rankings. He credits this achievement to efficient governance and a strong focus on innovation.

In a post on platform X, Vijayan highlighted Kerala's placement in the top 'Fast Mover' category in the Business Reforms Action Plan and Reduction of Compliance Burden, noting a remarkable implementation of 99.3% of reforms this year. The CM described it as a testament to Kerala's steady progress in fostering an investor-friendly environment.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev lauded the recognition received from Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, as it underscores Kerala's leading role in business sector reforms. He emphasized that being listed as a Top Achiever is an ongoing accomplishment. The acknowledgment is expected to invigorate the state's industrial sector further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation

Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation

 India
2
Sheikh Hasina's Call for Democracy and Relations with India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Sheikh Hasina's Call for Democracy and Relations with India Amid Bangladesh ...

 India
3
Mystery on the Highway: Unidentified Man Found Dead in Amethi

Mystery on the Highway: Unidentified Man Found Dead in Amethi

 India
4
Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: Racing Against Time and Records

Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: Racing Against Time and Records

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025