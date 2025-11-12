Trade Tensions Clip Gulfstream's Wings in China

Gulfstream Aerospace, a key player in the corporate aviation sector, is experiencing a slowdown in business jet deals within China due to ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. This development marks a notable exception in an otherwise vigorous global private aircraft market.

Despite hurdles in China, Gulfstream Aerospace, a division of General Dynamics, remains on track to boost production until 2029. The company, buoyed by robust U.S. demand, is introducing new aircraft models to maintain its competitive edge, according to President Mark Burns.

Burns highlighted the resilience of affluent American consumers and increased demand from Fortune 500 companies as critical growth factors. Meanwhile, recent diplomatic efforts between U.S. and Chinese leaders have shown promise in alleviating trade strains, potentially opening avenues for future growth in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)