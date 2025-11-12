India and Botswana: A Growing Partnership for a Sustainable Future

In a significant statement, President Droupadi Murmu reaffirmed India's commitment to cultivating a stronger partnership with Botswana. Speaking before the National Assembly of Botswana, Murmu emphasized opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as renewable energy, digital innovation, pharmaceuticals, and mining.

Highlighting the shared values and developmental goals of the two countries, the president urged both nations' business communities to come together and explore new opportunities. She also stressed the importance of empowering the youth and fostering sustainable economic growth.

As part of her state visit to Botswana, Murmu praised the nation's achievements in democracy and governance. She expressed optimism that through enhanced cooperation, both India and Botswana could significantly contribute to a fairer, more sustainable global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)