Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution

Significant improvements in flight operations emerged as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a critical bill addressing the record-setting U.S. government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated that airlines cancel flights, with only 900 cancellations reported on Wednesday, the lowest figure in six days.

Escalating air traffic control staff absences had forced airlines to cut operations by 6% at major U.S. airports, but reassessments were expected. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured that air traffic controllers would soon receive back pay, potentially stabilizing flight schedules by the weekend.

The protracted shutdown has affected thousands of air traffic controllers and TSA agents, obliging them to work without pay. The situation contributed to numerous cancellations and delays affecting millions of passengers. Industry leaders remain optimistic about returning operations to normalcy soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)