Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution

Flight cancellations in the U.S. have significantly decreased as air traffic control staff shortages lessen. Airlines have been required to cut flights due to safety concerns, but improvements are underway. The ongoing government shutdown has impacted air traffic operations, with expectations of normalization by the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Significant improvements in flight operations emerged as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a critical bill addressing the record-setting U.S. government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated that airlines cancel flights, with only 900 cancellations reported on Wednesday, the lowest figure in six days.

Escalating air traffic control staff absences had forced airlines to cut operations by 6% at major U.S. airports, but reassessments were expected. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured that air traffic controllers would soon receive back pay, potentially stabilizing flight schedules by the weekend.

The protracted shutdown has affected thousands of air traffic controllers and TSA agents, obliging them to work without pay. The situation contributed to numerous cancellations and delays affecting millions of passengers. Industry leaders remain optimistic about returning operations to normalcy soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

