Left Menu

India Becomes Indonesia's Third-largest Export Destination Amid Global Trade Shifts

In a significant realignment of global trade, India surpassed Japan to become Indonesia's third-largest export destination in Q2 2025. Despite a decline in imports from Indonesia, India's focus on renewable energy and shifting trade patterns have reshaped the economic landscape, with implications for future market strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:17 IST
India Becomes Indonesia's Third-largest Export Destination Amid Global Trade Shifts
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has risen to become Indonesia's third-largest export destination by the second quarter of 2025, according to a Rubix Data Sciences report, overtaking Japan amidst global trade realignments. This shift comes as Indonesia's exports to India surged by 9.6 percent, with a notable rise in exports to China and the United States as well.

The report anticipates further strategic redirection of Indonesian exports towards high-growth markets like China and India, despite a newly imposed 19 percent tariff by the United States. With low production costs and a diverse range of exports including coal briquettes and palm oil, Indonesia remains competitive among ASEAN nations.

India's shift away from coal, amidst the growing renewable energy focus, saw its imports from Indonesia fall to USD 22.8 billion by FY2025, with coal briquettes' share declining substantially. Nonetheless, India's burgeoning demand for palm oil, despite higher export levies, suggests ongoing and complex trade engagements between the two nations. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Former TDB Secretary Faces SIT Heat

Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Former TDB Secretary Faces SIT Heat

 India
2
PhysicsWallah's Historic IPO: A New Era for Edtech Giants

PhysicsWallah's Historic IPO: A New Era for Edtech Giants

 India
3
Taiwan Delegation Explores Collaborative Ventures at India's Brandix Apparel Park

Taiwan Delegation Explores Collaborative Ventures at India's Brandix Apparel...

 India
4

Mahindra-Manulife Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Life Insurance Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025