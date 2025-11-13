Left Menu

India's Textile Triumph: Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges

India's textile exports rose by 10% in April-September 2025, reaching USD 8,489.08 million, despite global challenges. Major growth was seen in markets like the UAE, Japan, and Egypt. The growth was driven by Ready-Made Garments and Jute, showcasing the sector's resilience and alignment with 'Make in India' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's textile exports to 111 countries experienced a 10 per cent rise in the first half of the financial year, amounting to USD 8,489.08 million, despite global economic hurdles and tariff challenges. The government highlighted this growth, noting significant market expansion even amidst adverse conditions.

The Ministry of Textiles reported on Wednesday that the export increase represents USD 770.3 million in additional revenue compared to the previous year, with notable markets being the UAE, UK, Japan, Germany, Spain, and France. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong also recorded substantial growth rates.

This surge underscores the sector's adaptability and strategic export diversification. Ready-Made Garments and Jute led this growth, underlining policy efforts focused on 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' which emphasize value addition and global market integration.

