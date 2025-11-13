India's Textile Triumph: Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges

India's textile exports to 111 countries experienced a 10 per cent rise in the first half of the financial year, amounting to USD 8,489.08 million, despite global economic hurdles and tariff challenges. The government highlighted this growth, noting significant market expansion even amidst adverse conditions.

The Ministry of Textiles reported on Wednesday that the export increase represents USD 770.3 million in additional revenue compared to the previous year, with notable markets being the UAE, UK, Japan, Germany, Spain, and France. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong also recorded substantial growth rates.

This surge underscores the sector's adaptability and strategic export diversification. Ready-Made Garments and Jute led this growth, underlining policy efforts focused on 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' which emphasize value addition and global market integration.