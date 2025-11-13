India's Textile Triumph: Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges
India's textile exports rose by 10% in April-September 2025, reaching USD 8,489.08 million, despite global challenges. Major growth was seen in markets like the UAE, Japan, and Egypt. The growth was driven by Ready-Made Garments and Jute, showcasing the sector's resilience and alignment with 'Make in India' initiatives.
- Country:
- India
India's textile exports to 111 countries experienced a 10 per cent rise in the first half of the financial year, amounting to USD 8,489.08 million, despite global economic hurdles and tariff challenges. The government highlighted this growth, noting significant market expansion even amidst adverse conditions.
The Ministry of Textiles reported on Wednesday that the export increase represents USD 770.3 million in additional revenue compared to the previous year, with notable markets being the UAE, UK, Japan, Germany, Spain, and France. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong also recorded substantial growth rates.
This surge underscores the sector's adaptability and strategic export diversification. Ready-Made Garments and Jute led this growth, underlining policy efforts focused on 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' which emphasize value addition and global market integration.
ALSO READ
NBCC Ltd Achieves Impressive Profit Growth in September Quarter
Steady Growth Amid Challenges: The Outlook for Construction Equipment
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Industrial Growth with Landmark Taiwanese Investments
Cyberattack and Sluggish Growth Hamper Britain's Economy
Anlon Healthcare Announces Robust Financial Growth with Strategic Milestones