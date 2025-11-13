Mystery Crash in Georgia: The Fate of Turkey's C-130

In a tragic incident, a Turkish C-130 cargo plane crashed in Georgia, claiming the lives of 20 soldiers. The aircraft, having departed from Azerbaijan, was en route to Turkey without any ammunition on board, according to Turkey's defence ministry.

The crash, marking the highest military death toll for Turkey since 2020, has sparked an urgent investigation. The black box, containing critical flight data records, is being analyzed in Ankara to uncover the cause of the crash. The plane was carrying a maintenance team for F-16s along with the flight crew.

While analysts suggest a technical failure could be to blame, the ministry has highlighted the aging fleet's need for renewal. The grounded C-130 aircraft were bought from Saudi Arabia and underwent modernization before active use. All C-130 flights have been suspended pending further inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)