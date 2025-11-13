Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap Towards Global Export Dominance

The Union Cabinet's approval of two schemes, with an outlay of over Rs 45,000 crore, aims to enhance India's exports by boosting competitiveness and supporting MSMEs and exporters. The Export Promotion Mission and Credit Guarantee Scheme address long-standing challenges and support the country's march towards a USD 1 trillion export target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:57 IST
India's Ambitious Leap Towards Global Export Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned two pivotal schemes, allocating over Rs 45,000 crore to propel India's export sector globally. These initiatives aim to boost the competitiveness of Indian products, supporting MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors amid global trade uncertainties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Export Promotion Mission and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters will significantly fortify India's export infrastructure. He noted that improving global competitiveness and ensuring smooth business operations are at the forefront of these measures.

Industry players, like CII's Sanjay Budhia and AEPC's A Sakthivel, echoed the government's optimism, highlighting that these schemes will tackle challenges such as finance access and compliance. The measures are set to generate employment, improve market readiness, and reduce barriers for MSMEs, paving the way for a stronger export ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IGL Ventures Globally: Strategic Alliance with Saudi MASAH for Clean Energy Expansion

IGL Ventures Globally: Strategic Alliance with Saudi MASAH for Clean Energy ...

 India
2
Math Teacher Cleared of POCSO Charges After Students Admit False Allegations

Math Teacher Cleared of POCSO Charges After Students Admit False Allegations

 India
3
Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Clash of Boxing Titans in the Making

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Clash of Boxing Titans in the Making

 United Kingdom
4
Kerala High Court Advises State on Election Scheduling Clash

Kerala High Court Advises State on Election Scheduling Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025