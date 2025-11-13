Tragic Collision: Six Dead in Fiery Pune Highway Accident
A devastating accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune claimed six lives when a car was crushed between two massive container trucks, triggering a fire. Over ten individuals sustained injuries. Authorities are working to manage the aftermath and clear the highway for traffic to resume.
A tragic accident on Thursday along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune left six dead after a car was ensnared between two large container trucks. The collision led to a massive fire, a local police official confirmed.
The incident occurred on the Navale Bridge when a truck heading towards Mumbai experienced brake failure. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver collided with another container truck ahead. Between these two behemoths, an unfortunate car became ensnared and was subsequently smashed, igniting a fire.
Officers are grappling to retrieve bodies from the wreckage while the injured have been transported to a hospital. The aftermath has led to a halt in traffic on the Bengaluru-Mumbai lane as efforts to clear the debris continue.
Five people killed after car gets crushed between two large container trucks that caught fire on outskirts of Pune city: Police.
