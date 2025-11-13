Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Six Dead in Fiery Pune Highway Accident

A devastating accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune claimed six lives when a car was crushed between two massive container trucks, triggering a fire. Over ten individuals sustained injuries. Authorities are working to manage the aftermath and clear the highway for traffic to resume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:00 IST
Tragic Collision: Six Dead in Fiery Pune Highway Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on Thursday along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune left six dead after a car was ensnared between two large container trucks. The collision led to a massive fire, a local police official confirmed.

The incident occurred on the Navale Bridge when a truck heading towards Mumbai experienced brake failure. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver collided with another container truck ahead. Between these two behemoths, an unfortunate car became ensnared and was subsequently smashed, igniting a fire.

Officers are grappling to retrieve bodies from the wreckage while the injured have been transported to a hospital. The aftermath has led to a halt in traffic on the Bengaluru-Mumbai lane as efforts to clear the debris continue.

TRENDING

1
NIIF Divests Stake in Ather Energy: Major Market Movement

NIIF Divests Stake in Ather Energy: Major Market Movement

 India
2
RJD Leader's 'Inflammatory Remarks' Stir Controversy Ahead of Bihar Vote Count

RJD Leader's 'Inflammatory Remarks' Stir Controversy Ahead of Bihar Vote Cou...

 India
3
India's U23 Squad Announced for Thailand Friendly

India's U23 Squad Announced for Thailand Friendly

 India
4
Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'

Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025