Andhra Pradesh Secures Historic Investment Deals Worth Rs 3.65 Lakh Crore

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a landmark achievement, securing investments worth an astounding Rs 3.65 lakh crore by signing 35 agreements with various companies. This monumental move is expected to generate 1.26 lakh jobs, ahead of the prestigious 30th CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was at the forefront of these talks, participating in numerous meetings to underscore Andhra Pradesh's promise as a hub for investments. Naidu expressed his commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a top investment destination, highlighting the state's strategic advantages and inviting European countries and businesses to capitalize on these opportunities.

Among the top investment commitments include a Rs 1.1 lakh crore investment by ABC Cleantech & Axis Energy Ventures and Rs 60,000 crore by ReNew Energy Global Plc. Naidu emphasized the green energy sector's vast potential, while also discussing partnerships in manufacturing, automotive, and renewable energy with countries like Italy and Taiwan.

