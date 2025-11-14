Homeland Heroes: TSA Officers Awarded for Shutdown Service

In a move to acknowledge the resilience of federal workers, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has declared $10,000 bonuses for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers. These officers demonstrated exceptional commitment over a 43-day government shutdown by maintaining transportation operations.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the officers' contributions, highlighting their readiness to take on additional shifts, facilitating passenger movement during chaotic times. The bonuses are intended to alleviate the financial strain on families affected by six weeks of unpaid work.

Amid the shutdown, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers faced the challenge of working without pay, which led to travel disruptions. The staffing shortages resulted in prolonged security checks and numerous flight delays or cancellations.