Homeland Heroes: TSA Officers Awarded for Shutdown Service
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced $10,000 bonuses for TSA officers who exemplified diligent service during the 43-day government shutdown. The bonuses aim to recognize those who worked extra shifts, ensuring transportation continuity. This comes as many struggled with unpaid bills during the prolonged period without salaries.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the officers' contributions, highlighting their readiness to take on additional shifts, facilitating passenger movement during chaotic times. The bonuses are intended to alleviate the financial strain on families affected by six weeks of unpaid work.
Amid the shutdown, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers faced the challenge of working without pay, which led to travel disruptions. The staffing shortages resulted in prolonged security checks and numerous flight delays or cancellations.
