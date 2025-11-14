Left Menu

BGR Energy Systems Narrows Losses on Increased Revenue

BGR Energy Systems reported a reduced loss of Rs 62.54 crore in the September quarter, owing to higher revenue. The company had previously posted a loss of Rs 192.79 crore a year ago. Total income increased to Rs 94.90 crore, compared to Rs 87.74 crore in the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BGR Energy Systems has announced a significant reduction in its losses for the September quarter, attributing the improvement to increased revenues.

The company reported a loss of Rs 62.54 crore, a notable improvement from the Rs 192.79 crore loss recorded in the same period the previous year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 94.90 crore from Rs 87.74 crore, a year-on-year increase that underscores its financial recovery.

