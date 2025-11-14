BGR Energy Systems Narrows Losses on Increased Revenue

BGR Energy Systems has announced a significant reduction in its losses for the September quarter, attributing the improvement to increased revenues.

The company reported a loss of Rs 62.54 crore, a notable improvement from the Rs 192.79 crore loss recorded in the same period the previous year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 94.90 crore from Rs 87.74 crore, a year-on-year increase that underscores its financial recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)