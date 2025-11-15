B L Kashyap Secures Robust Growth Amid Q2 FY26 Financial Results

B L Kashyap & Sons Limited, a prominent civil engineering and construction firm in India, announced its financial performance for the second quarter of FY 2025-26. The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs. 355.13 crore alongside a net loss of Rs. 8.63 crore, primarily due to the reversal of deferred tax assets amounting to approximately Rs. 13.50 crore. This compares to a revenue of Rs. 336.42 crore and a profit after tax of Rs. 10.86 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 20.47 crore, with a gross margin of Rs. 56.58 crore. In the same quarter last fiscal year, B L Kashyap recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs. 267.27 crore and a profit of Rs. 9.37 crore. For the half-year ending September 30, 2025, revenues totaled Rs. 696.21 crore with a PAT of Rs. 2.23 crore, as opposed to Rs. 631.66 crore and Rs. 29.63 crore respectively in the prior year.

According to Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director of B L Kashyap, despite challenging conditions, the company maintains a strong operational foundation and has significantly expanded its order book. The company secured over Rs. 1,200 crore in new projects during Q2, reflecting its robust execution abilities and client trust. As of September 30, 2025, B L Kashyap's order book increased by 27.10% quarter-on-quarter to Rs. 4,087 crore. The firm emphasizes its strategic position for sustained growth with a healthy project pipeline and substantial debt reduction.

