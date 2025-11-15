PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the under-construction bullet train station in Surat, Gujarat, on Saturday as part of a progress review of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR). The ambitious infrastructure project, which covers a distance of approximately 508 km, aims to revolutionize travel between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Modi landed at Surat airport in the morning, proceeding to the Antroli area to engage with officials and assess ongoing work at the site. The MAHSR project includes significantly covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, in addition to 156 km in Maharashtra.

Further into his schedule, PM Modi is set to visit Dediapada in Narmada district to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal hero Birsa Munda, by inaugurating and laying foundation stones for infrastructure projects valued over Rs 9,700 crore. He also plans to offer prayers in Devmogra village, strengthening his connection with the local tribal community.