Karnataka's Industrial Leap: Nidec's Orchard Hub in Dharwad

The Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, recently unveiled the Orchard Hub in Dharwad's Belur Industrial Area. This innovative project, spearheaded by the Japan-based Nidec, came at an investment of Rs 600 crore.

The minister praised the rapid establishment of the hub, noting the state government's role in facilitating the required facilities for Nidec. Describing it as a technology-driven industrial center, Patil emphasized its potential to stimulate industrial growth and generate employment locally.

With this project, northern Karnataka witnesses one of the largest Japanese investments. The initiative aligns with the state's revised industrial policy that encourages enterprises to establish operations beyond Bengaluru. Patil highlighted several confirmed investments from Japan, signifying Karnataka's growing appeal to international investors.