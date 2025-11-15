Left Menu

Karnataka's Industrial Leap: Nidec's Orchard Hub in Dharwad

The Orchard Hub, launched by Karnataka's M B Patil and established by Nidec in Dharwad, is a Rs 600 crore state-of-the-art industrial center. As one of the largest Japanese investments in northern Karnataka, it promises significant industrial growth, job creation, and community benefits under the state’s new industrial policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:09 IST
The Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, recently unveiled the Orchard Hub in Dharwad's Belur Industrial Area. This innovative project, spearheaded by the Japan-based Nidec, came at an investment of Rs 600 crore.

The minister praised the rapid establishment of the hub, noting the state government's role in facilitating the required facilities for Nidec. Describing it as a technology-driven industrial center, Patil emphasized its potential to stimulate industrial growth and generate employment locally.

With this project, northern Karnataka witnesses one of the largest Japanese investments. The initiative aligns with the state's revised industrial policy that encourages enterprises to establish operations beyond Bengaluru. Patil highlighted several confirmed investments from Japan, signifying Karnataka's growing appeal to international investors.

