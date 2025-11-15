Left Menu

Suresh Gopi Announces Major Overhaul of Thrissur Railway Station

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced the issuance of the Letter of Acceptance for the extensive redevelopment of Thrissur Railway Station. The project, valued at Rs 344.98 crore, will follow an EPC model to bolster infrastructure. Completion is set for 913 days under the 'Viksit Bharat and Viksit Kerala' initiative.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday revealed that the redevelopment project for the Thrissur Railway Station has moved a step closer to reality with the issuance of the Letter of Acceptance.

This ambitious project, valued at Rs 344.98 crore, will follow the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, emphasizing its significance in enhancing infrastructure within the district.

The initiative, part of the 'Viksit Bharat and Viksit Kerala' vision, anticipates completion in 913 days, contributing significantly to state development, as outlined by Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

