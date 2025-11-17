Left Menu

India Tightens Import Curbs on Platinum and Silver Jewelry

The Indian government has imposed restrictions on importing certain platinum and silver jewellery to curb imports from Thailand, leveraging their free trade agreement with ASEAN. The import policy for platinum jewellery has been revised to 'restricted' until April 2026, requiring importers to obtain a DGFT license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:24 IST
India Tightens Import Curbs on Platinum and Silver Jewelry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to control the inflow of jewellery from Thailand, the Indian government on Monday announced import curbs on certain types of platinum jewellery, effective until April next year. This move follows the measures taken last month when restrictions were placed on silver jewellery imports.

The restrictions aim to address the misuse of trade agreements with the ASEAN bloc, of which Thailand is a member, by curbing imports of unstudded silver jewellery. India has enforced the revised import policy that shifts the status of platinum jewellery from 'Free' to 'Restricted'.

Importers intending to bring in these jewellery types must now secure a license from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), as per the latest notification. This policy shift underscores India's strategic efforts to regulate its foreign trade and protect domestic industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

 India
2
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

 Global
3
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custo...

 India
4
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025