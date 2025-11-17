Left Menu

KEC International Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 1,016 Crore

KEC International announced securing a substantial Rs 1,016 crore in orders across diverse business sectors, including civil, oil and gas, transmission and distribution, and cables and conductors. The company achieved growth in its year-to-date order intake, reflecting strong performance and future growth confidence.

KEC International has announced significant new orders totaling Rs 1,016 crore across multiple sectors. The development marks a substantial boost for the company as it continues to expand its global footprint.

The firm secured orders in its civil business in the Buildings and Factories segment from existing clients. Additionally, KEC International made strides in the Oil & Gas sector by securing its first order in the Middle East, reflecting growth in new markets.

In the Transmission & Distribution domain, the company received fresh orders for tower, hardware, and pole supplies, particularly focusing on the Middle East and Americas. Meanwhile, their cables and conductors segment also reported securing orders domestically and internationally, solidifying their industry presence.

