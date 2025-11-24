Bird Strike at Jolly Grant: Indigo Plane Incident

An Indigo flight departing from Mumbai was damaged due to a bird strike upon landing at Jolly Grant Airport near Rishikesh, officials confirmed. The incident took place at approximately 6:45 pm, striking the aircraft's nose.

Despite the occurrence, all 186 passengers onboard remained unscathed, ensuring no injuries were reported. According to officials, the plane involved was flight IGO 5032.

Post-incident, airport officials conducted a scrupulous inspection and a comprehensive safety audit of the runway to ensure no lingering hazards remained.

(With inputs from agencies.)